Mark Briscoe, Eddie Kingston Added To AEW Continental Classic

During tonight’s AEW Full Gear PPV, it was announced that Mark Briscoe will join the upcoming Continental Classic tournament. Later on in the show, Eddie Kingston joined it and revealed that he would put his ROH World and NJPW Strong Openweight titles on the line in every match he’s in.

They join Andrade el Idolo and Bryan Danielson as participants. The round robin tournament begins on AEW Dynamite in Chicago on November 22 and the finals happen at Worlds End on December 30.