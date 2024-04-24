wrestling / News

Mark Briscoe Announces Birth Of Son

April 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mark Briscoe has a new member of his family, announcing the birth of his son. Briscoe posted to Twitter to announce that his son Matthew Jamin Pugh has been born, as you can see below.

Briscoe and his wife have eight children, five sons and three daughters.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the Pugh family.

