Various News: Mark Briscoe Appears On Hey! (EW), Abadon and Gigi Dolin Want To Be In Horror Films
– Mark Briscoe is the guest on the latest episode of RJ City’s Hey! (EW). You can see the episode below, which released on Sunday morning:
– Abadon and Gigi Dolin may be in different companies, but they’re united in their desire to be in a horror flick. Abadon posted to Twitter to express her desire to appear in a horror movie, which prompted a reply from the NXT star as you can see below.
Dolin is set to be part of the NXT Women’s Championship ladder match at NXT Stand & Deliver.
Same
— Gigi Dolin (@gigidolin_wwe) March 26, 2023
