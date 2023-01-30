Various News: Mark Briscoe Appears On Being The Elite, Kevin Patrick Gets Major League Soccer Job

– This week’s episode of Being the Elite is online, featuring an appearance by Mark Briscoe and more. You can see the episode, titled “Reach For The Sky,” below:

– WWE Raw announcer Kevin Patrick has joined Major League Soccer as a play-by-play man. Apple and MLS announced a new round of on-air talent on Monday for the MLS Season Pass broadcast team, which includes Patrick (under his real name Kevin Egan) on the play-by-play team.

The talent announced are:

* Studio hosts: Stefano Fusaro (Spanish), and Kaylyn Kyle.

* Match analysts: Patrice Bernier (French), Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish), Brian Dunseth, Danny Higginbotham, Cobi Jones, Devon Kerr, Jaime Macias (Spanish), Francisco Pinto (Spanish), Heath Pearce, Lloyd Sam, Ross Smith, Carlos Suarez (Spanish), and Jamie Watson.

* Studio analyst: Shep Messing

* Rules analyst: Christina Unkel

* Play-by-play: Dre Cordero, Keith Costigan, Matt Cullen (French), Kevin Egan, Mark Followill, Adrian Garcia Marquez (Spanish), Adrian Healey, Eric Krakauer, Jorge Perez-Navarro (Spanish), Francisco X. Rivera (Spanish), Mark Rogondino, Sergio Ruiz (Spanish), Tyler Terens, and Callum Williams.