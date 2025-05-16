Mark Briscoe Challenges Ricochet to a Stretcher Match at AEW Double or Nothing

In a digital exclusive, Mark Briscoe issued a challenge to Ricochet for a stretcher match at AEW Double or Nothing next weekend. Briscoe defeated Ricochet in a singles match several weeks ago, and saved Zach Gowen from an attack by him last Wednesday. Including tag matches, the two are currently 2-2 in AEW. In the video, he noted that he and Ricochet need to settle things once and for all.