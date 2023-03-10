Mark Briscoe Challenges Samoa Joe To TV Title Match On ROH Honor Club TV

Mark Briscoe laid out a challenge to Samoa Joe for the ROH TV Title on this week’s Honor Club TV, and Joe is down for it. Thursday night’s show saw Joe defend his championship against Tony Deppen and after the match, he threw out an open challenge for anyone to face him. Briscoe then came out to challenge him to a match, and Joe said that said any day he could fight a Briscoe is a good day.

The match does not yet have a date set. Joe has held the ROH TV Championship for 331 days, having won it from Minoru Suzuki on the April 13th, 2022 episode of Dynamite.