Mark Briscoe Explains Why He’s Excited For Match With Eddie Kingston at ROH Supercard of Honor

In an interview with Under the Ring (via Fightful), Mark Briscoe spoke about his match with Eddie Kingston at ROH Supercard of Honor and why he’s excited for it. The two will fight for the ROH World title at tomorrow’s event, which happens at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

Briscoe said: “I met Eddie, I mean it was definitely more than 10 years ago, had to be more like 15 years ago. But, imma be honest, I’m really hyped about this one because he’s a fan of that style that — me and my brother, we started wrestling back in 2000. In 2001, we had a match at CZW Best Of The Best and in that match, we tried to blend styles of wrestling between lucha, ECW, and All Japan style, the strong style, the King’s Road style — that style is something that Kingston prides himself on being an aficionado of that style. It just brings me back to me and my brother, when we had first saw that kind of wrestling, we had bought the video tape from RF video. You could buy the VHS tapes, there is no internet, there is no YouTube, there’s not even DVDs yet. We’re talking VHS tapes and it has matches from around the world that none of us had ever seen before. I feel like where we are in the northeast independents between Baltimore on up to Boston, Kingston, he’s a New York guy. I feel like this whole region was gripped by that All Japan style, that King’s Road style, that Misawa, Kobashi, and Kawada style. It’s cool that it’s come full circle from way back in the day when we were first getting into it with RF video, vhs tapes. Now it’s like, me and Kingston, two guys out of the Northeast and out of the indies, this is where the grind happened for me. For us to face off in Philly on the biggest wrestling weekend of the year, it’s just cool man.”