Mark Briscoe on How FTR Feel Like Brothers After Match Trilogy

April 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mark Briscoe ROH Supercard Of Honor 1 Image Credit: ROH

– During a recent interview with Under the Ring, Mark Briscoe discussed The Briscoes epic trilogy with FTR. Mark Briscoe said on FTR (via WrestlingInc.com), “We’re like brothers now. I definitely give the credit of that to having those matches together. I mean those matches were special and especially after–once the accident happened, it was like in hindsight, it was even more special.” 

In the main event of ROH Supercard of Honor, Mark Briscoe beat Eddie Kingston to win the ROH World Championship.

