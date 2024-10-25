Mark Briscoe Says He’s Looking Forward To 2024 AEW Continental Classic

The AEW Continental Classic is approaching its second iteration, and Mark Briscoe is looking forward to the tournament. Briscoe was part of the inaugural iteration of the tournament last year, and he spoke with Foundation Radio for a new interview in which he said he was hoping to be in this year’s version.

“[The] season is coming up,” Briscoe said (Wrestling Inc). “That’s Thanksgiving Eve, that’s the start of the Continental Classic. With [Kazuchika] Okada being the current Continental Champion, he’s the focal point; he’s the target.”

He continued, “I feel like the Continental Classic last year, in a way, in my singles career, it was almost like a coming-out party. I got the chance to wrestle [five] guys in my block, and I don’t think anybody knew what I could do in singles competition. I didn’t really make out too well in the wins and the losses, but I learned. I didn’t lose, I learned. I’m either gonna win, or I’m gonna learn, so looking forward to it.”

AEW has yet to confirm the start date for this year’s tournament.