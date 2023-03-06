wrestling / News

Mark Briscoe & Lucha Bros. Pick Up Win On AEW Revolution Pre-Show

March 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lucha Bros Mark Briscoe AEW Revolution: Zero Hour Image Credit: AEW

Mark Briscoe and the Lucha Bros. teamed up to win a trios match on the AEW Revolution: Zero Hour pre-show. Briscoe, Penta and Rey Fenix defeated Ari Daivari and the Varsity Athletes on the pre-show, with Brisco getting the pinfall on Tony Nese after a top-rope elbow drop.

You can see highlights from the match below, and our live coverage of the PPV here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Revolution, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading