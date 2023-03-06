wrestling / News
Mark Briscoe & Lucha Bros. Pick Up Win On AEW Revolution Pre-Show
Mark Briscoe and the Lucha Bros. teamed up to win a trios match on the AEW Revolution: Zero Hour pre-show. Briscoe, Penta and Rey Fenix defeated Ari Daivari and the Varsity Athletes on the pre-show, with Brisco getting the pinfall on Tony Nese after a top-rope elbow drop.
You can see highlights from the match below, and our live coverage of the PPV here.
.@PENTAELZEROM with the @gkittle46 Niners gear and CERO MIEDO! #AEWRevolution #ZeroHour
➡️ https://t.co/fqbprHfONr
➡️ https://t.co/CkfxC2VBqd pic.twitter.com/xVu59pqsrK
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 6, 2023
.@SussexCoChicken makes it a Blockbuster night, setting the stage for @PENTAELZEROM! #AEWRevolution #ZeroHour
➡️ https://t.co/fqbprHfONr
➡️ https://t.co/CkfxC2VBqd pic.twitter.com/uCwaRH7oiu
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 6, 2023
Guess what… @PENTAELZEROM RULES! #AEWRevolution #ZeroHour
➡️ https://t.co/fqbprHfONr
➡️ https://t.co/CkfxC2VBqd pic.twitter.com/RCzaby0vKL
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 6, 2023
Just a lil Redneck Kung-fu from @SussexCoChicken! #AEWRevolution #ZeroHour
➡️ https://t.co/fqbprHfONr
➡️ https://t.co/CkfxC2VBqd pic.twitter.com/CerO7lg25e
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 6, 2023
Everybody in the pool… including @TonyNese going 450! #AEWRevolution #ZeroHour
➡️ https://t.co/fqbprHfONr
➡️ https://t.co/CkfxC2VBqd pic.twitter.com/ifj9jRwLcq
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 6, 2023
.@PENTAELZEROM and @ReyFenixMx are the COOLEST. #AEWRevolution #ZeroHour
➡️ https://t.co/fqbprHfONr
➡️ https://t.co/CkfxC2VBqd pic.twitter.com/4rvz8HMExC
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 6, 2023
Froggy-Bow from @SussexCoChicken! #AEWRevolution #ZeroHour
➡️ https://t.co/fqbprHfONr
➡️ https://t.co/CkfxC2VBqd pic.twitter.com/SQfjHQCAEY
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 6, 2023
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Notes From WWE SmackDown, Plans for The Bloodline Angles, Update on Tegan Nox Angle
- Nick Patrick Recalls Starrcade 1997 Finish, Says Bret Hart Restarting World Title Match ‘Felt Off’
- Paul Heyman Gives His Thoughts On The Rock Not Working Wrestlemania 39
- Dan Lambert Recalls The Rock Crying Over an Old Title Belt He Had