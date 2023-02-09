wrestling / News

Mark Briscoe & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

February 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a segment with Mark Briscoe and more for this week’s episode of Rampage. The company announced the following for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kip Sabian and The Butcher & The Blade
* Ruby Soho vs. Marina Shafir
* Jack Perry vs. TBA
* We hear from Mark Briscoe

