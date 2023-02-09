Mark Briscoe & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced a segment with Mark Briscoe and more for this week’s episode of Rampage. The company announced the following for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kip Sabian and The Butcher & The Blade

* Ruby Soho vs. Marina Shafir

* Jack Perry vs. TBA

* We hear from Mark Briscoe