Mark Briscoe & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
February 8, 2023
AEW has announced a segment with Mark Briscoe and more for this week’s episode of Rampage. The company announced the following for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:
* Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kip Sabian and The Butcher & The Blade
* Ruby Soho vs. Marina Shafir
* Jack Perry vs. TBA
* We hear from Mark Briscoe
