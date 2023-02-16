wrestling / News

Mark Briscoe Officially Signs With AEW

February 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mark Briscoe AEW Image Credit: AEW

Mark Briscoe is All Elite, having officially signed with AEW following tonight’s Dynamite. Tony Khan announced after Dynamite that Briscoe has signed with the company, writing:

“Mark Briscoe earned his second win on TBS on #AEWDynamite tonight, and now it’s official:
Mark Briscoe is All Elite!

Congratulations @SussexCoChicken!”

Briscoe defeated Josh Woods on tonight’s show.

