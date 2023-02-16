wrestling / News
Mark Briscoe Officially Signs With AEW
Mark Briscoe is All Elite, having officially signed with AEW following tonight’s Dynamite. Tony Khan announced after Dynamite that Briscoe has signed with the company, writing:
“Mark Briscoe earned his second win on TBS on #AEWDynamite tonight, and now it’s official:
Mark Briscoe is All Elite!
Congratulations @SussexCoChicken!”
Briscoe defeated Josh Woods on tonight’s show.
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 16, 2023
