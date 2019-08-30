wrestling / News
Mark Briscoe Out Of CMLL Grand Prix Due to Knee Injury
– The CMLL Grand Prix tournament is down an ROH star after Mark Briscoe was forced out due to injury. ROH announced on Thursday that Briscoe is unable to compete due to a knee injury suffered at a ROH live event from last weekend.
The announcement noted that Delirious will replace Briscoe on Team Resto del Mundo, joining Matt Taven, Jay Briscoe, Kenny King and four wrestlers from other promotions as they battle Team Mexico (RUSH, Dragon Lee, Volador Jr., Barbaro Cavernario, Negro Casas, Forastero, Diamante Azul and Soberano Jr).
“It sucks that he’s hurt,” Jay Briscoe said at CMLL’s Grand Prix press conference. “We do double-team moves like no other tag team in this world, so that was definitely going to be a blow to the Mexican team, but it ain’t going to matter. We still gonna win.”
