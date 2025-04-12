Mark Briscoe Says Portfolio Diversification Has Commenced After AEW Dynamite Win

Mark Briscoe has officially begun diversifying his portfolio after his team’s big win on AEW Dynamite. Briscoe, Will Ospreay, Mike Bailey, and Kevin Knight defeated CRU, Ricochet & The Beast Mortos in a match to win $400,000 and Briscoe said after the match that he was going to “diversify his portfolio” with the bonus money.

Briscoe posted to his Twitter account on Thursday, writing:

“UPDATE- Diversification has commenced. The diversification of the portfolio is underway, and we’re hoping it will be at least 80% diversified by Monday. Tuesday at the latest.”