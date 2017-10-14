Mark Briscoe Posts X-Ray of Dislocated Elbow

– At Friday’s ROH Global Wars Pittsburgh, Mark Briscoe suffered a dislocated elbow during his match with Hiromu Takahashi. The match was stopped at just over a minute in, and Takahashi was announced the winner, due to a referee stoppage. He was pulled from tonight’s ROH Global Wars Columbus event, and was replaced by Colt Cabana. He was originally scheduled to compete on tomorrow’s Global Wars Chicago event, teaming with Kenny King & Jay Lethal vs. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki & The Killer Elite Squad), but is likely off of that show as well. He posted the following X-ray on Twitter…

Psalm 6:2

Thanks everybody for the thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/MB0IUyDwnZ — Mark Briscoe (@SussexCoChicken) October 14, 2017