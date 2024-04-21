Mark Briscoe Previews His Trios Match At AEW Dynasty

Mark Briscoe is part of a trios match at AEW Dynasty tonight, and the ROH World Champion recently discussed what to expect in the bout. Briscoe will team with Adam Copeland and Eddie Kingston against the House of Black on the PPV, and he appeared on Busted Open Radio where he talked about the match.

“We’ll have a barn burner of a six-man tag match,” Briscoe said (per Wrestling Inc). “We got quite a group of individuals here, quite a plethora of personalities here between myself, Adam Copeland and Eddie Kingston [with] just the three of us alone. But then you add in Malakai Black, Brody King, and, Buddy Matthews, all the ingredients are all right there, man. It’s going to be a hell of a bout.”

He continued, “We already got some bad blood, me and the House of Black. We ain’t even seeing eye to eye. They’re just too evil for me, they too evil. I’m trying to fight the good fight. They just got too many evil bones in their body, so I’ll try to convert them, but if I can’t convert them, I have to destroy him … If nothing else, I think it’s going to be violent, so that’s always good. That’s always entertaining.”

The match is part of the main card for tonight’s show, which airs live on PPV and digital platforms.