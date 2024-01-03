Mark Briscoe On What Makes ‘Redneck Kung-Fu’ So Effective

During a live autograph signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Wrestling Inc), Mark Briscoe spoke about his ‘Redneck Kung Fu’ signature moves and what makes them so effective.

He said: “At the same time not only is it a physical attribute where you’re just getting barraged from here, from there, from everywhere, at the same time you’re hearing all these noises and you’re seeing all these crazy facial features and all this crazy movement. It’s also psychological, it’s like you don’t even want to fight no more.” The fast-paced flurry of different strikes is something that always connects with fans, due to being exciting to watch. Briscoe explained how he ensures the strikes come at his opponent from completely different angles and directions, and that causes just as much impact as the strikes themselves. You’re like, ‘Man, I’ve got this crazy man coming at me 100 miles per hour, and I don’t know what direction he’s coming, I don’t know what these noises are that he’s making’. So, it’s physical and it’s psychological all wrapped into one. They’re dizzy before I even touch them, and then by the time I lay hands on them they’re beyond dizzy, they’re dizzy, they’re woozy.“