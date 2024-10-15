wrestling / News
Mark Briscoe Reflects On Feud With FTR
October 15, 2024 | Posted by
Mark Briscoe did an interview with Fightful where he talked the 2022 feud between The Briscoes and FTR in ROH.
“How everything worked out and how everything came together, now that it’s in the past, it was almost like a dream. The Backseat Boys used to have a move called the Dream Sequence. It was like a dream sequence. With Jaymin passing just over a month later, it makes it more crazy and more legendary. It’s wild.”
At WrestleDream, Briscoe successfully defended the ROH World Title against Chris Jericho.
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Critiques the Plastic Bag Spot at AEW WrestleDream
- Matt Hardy Calls Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk in Hell in a Cell ‘Storytelling At Its Best’
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Challenges of Balancing Cruiserweight & NWO Talent in WCW
- Rikishi Clarifies What He Meant In Post Asking For Prayers For Jimmy Uso