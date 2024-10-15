Mark Briscoe Reflects On Feud With FTR

Mark Briscoe did an interview with Fightful where he talked the 2022 feud between The Briscoes and FTR in ROH.

“How everything worked out and how everything came together, now that it’s in the past, it was almost like a dream. The Backseat Boys used to have a move called the Dream Sequence. It was like a dream sequence. With Jaymin passing just over a month later, it makes it more crazy and more legendary. It’s wild.”

At WrestleDream, Briscoe successfully defended the ROH World Title against Chris Jericho.