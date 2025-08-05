Mark Briscoe Reflects on His Transition Into a Singles Wrestler

– During a recent interview with the F’ Y’all Podcast, AEW wrestler Mark Briscoe discussed getting a handle on becoming a primarily singles wrestler after spending so many years of his career as a tag team specialist. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mark Briscoe on his transition to being a singles wrestler: “Man, it’s been an interesting journey, you know what I mean? Like, at first, tag team specialist, like you said. It’s like… (a) tag team match, you’re going there guns blazing until you’re out of ammo. Then you tag out and you reload while your brother goes in there guns blazing until he’s out of ammo, tag out, you know what I mean?”

On how the pacing is different as a singles talent: “So now it’s more of a thing of pace and tempo and just the cadence of the match and strategically knowing when you got to- you got to keep them lungs, you got to keep them lungs right. You know what I mean? You got to keep them lungs right. But yeah, it’s one of them things, I’m starting to get a grasp on it and I’m starting to get more comfortable with it and man, I’m smelling that gold. Smelling that gold in them there heels.”

Mark Briscoe recently defeated Ricochet in a singles bout on last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.