Mark Briscoe Returning to the Ring For Triple Threat Tag Match At Saturday ROH Show

– Mark Briscoe will be back in the ring this weekend for ROH afer missing a couple of weeks due to a knee injury. Ring of Honor announced on Friday that Briscoe will be back and teaming with his brother in a three-way non-title dance against The Bouncers and Rey Bucanero & Hechicero.

Briscoe was forced out of the CMLL World Grand Prix last weekend due to the knee injury suffered a a house show the weekend prior. The full announcement by ROH is below: