Mark Briscoe Returning to the Ring For Triple Threat Tag Match At Saturday ROH Show
– Mark Briscoe will be back in the ring this weekend for ROH afer missing a couple of weeks due to a knee injury. Ring of Honor announced on Friday that Briscoe will be back and teaming with his brother in a three-way non-title dance against The Bouncers and Rey Bucanero & Hechicero.
Briscoe was forced out of the CMLL World Grand Prix last weekend due to the knee injury suffered a a house show the weekend prior. The full announcement by ROH is below:
The ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes will be in action in Chicago but question marks remain about Mark Briscoe’s health. A knee injury sidelined the younger Briscoe from one of the most prestigious events of the year, CMLL’s Gran Prix, where “The Sussex County Chicken” was set to represent Team World against the biggest stars of CMLL.
He’ll put that knee to the test in non-title action when he and Mark take on a team looking to climb back up the ladder following their loss to the Briscoes at Mass Hysteria, The Bouncers, and former four-time CMLL World Tag Team Champion Rey Bucanero and CMLL star Hechicero in a Triple Threat Match!
The Bouncers have an opportunity to jump right back to the front of the line while Bucanero, one half of one of the most accomplished tag teams in CMLL history with Ulitmo Guerrero, teams with one of the powerhouses of CMLL Hechicero as they look for their own opportunity to earn a title shot!
This exhibition will be Mark Briscoe’s first match back following his knee injury and the target will be huge for the biggest team in ROH history and a pair of CMLL stars that are not afraid to go below board to inflict damage to their opponents! Who will leave Chicago victorious? Join us LIVE or for HonorClub to find out!
