Mark Briscoe Says Ricochet’s New Attitude Is ‘Working For Him’

Mark Briscoe thinks that Ricochet is doing a good job with his new attitude in AEW. Briscoe recently spoke with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and was asked about Ricochet’s new heel persona, noting that it’s benefiting his fellow AEW star.

“Honestly, I think it’s working for him,” Briscoe said (per Wrestling Inc). “It’s not necessarily pleasant. It’s not necessarily the guy that you want to hang out with and want to drink a beer with…Ricochet’s always been amazingly talented…Now that he has this chip on his shoulder…it’s almost like now he knows how good he is…He’s doing some phenomenal work right now.”

Ricochet is of the AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament, having advanced on last week’s Collision into the four-way match to take place on this week’s AEW Dynamite.