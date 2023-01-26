Mark Briscoe Says Jay Briscoe Is Still With Him, Plans To Keep Pushing Forward

In a post on Twitter, Caprice Coleman posted a video in which Mark Briscoe discusses the recent passing of his brother Jay. Briscoe wrestled in Jay’s memory on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

He said: “Y’all already know, family is beyond, been beyond important to me in my life. 23 years, me and my brother have been riding the roads, making towns, hitting different countries. Ain’t no way I’ve been wanting to do this for this long if ain’t have my boy with me this whole time. But now, it’s time to carry on for him. Family is beyond. This life is temporary. Let’s focus on the eternal, not the temporal. My brother ain’t with me. I brought my beautiful wife with me, but my brother ain’t with me as he normally has been and normally would be. He’s still with me right here [points to his heart]. He ain’t gone. If I thought he was gone, I wouldn’t be no good. I know he ain’t gone. I know he just moved on to the next higher level of existence. You know what I mean? That’s what keeps me going and keeps me pushing forward.”