Mark Briscoe Says Tony Khan Era of ROH Is Most Exciting Yet

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful), Mark Briscoe spoke about the ‘Tony Khan era’ of Ring of Honor and why he feels this is the most exciting era yet for the company.

He said: “Ring of Honor is one of the most resilient entities on the planet. Started out in 2002 in the Murphy Rec Center in Philadelphia, and that was the original iteration of Ring of Honor. From there, Sinclair broadcasting ended up buying it, and that was the previous iteration. Now, we’re in the Tony Khan era. This is the most exciting era yet because of the potential we have, with the eyes on the product. The machine behind Ring of Honor. We have a hell of a machine behind Ring of Honor. The machine behind Ring of Honor right now has more horsepower than any machine that’s ever been behind Ring of Honor. The current iteration, the current Tony Khan regime, is nothing but [thumbs up].“