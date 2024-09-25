wrestling / News
Mark Briscoe Sends Warning to Chris Jericho Ahead of AEW Grand Slam
September 25, 2024
Mark Briscoe is set to wrestle Chris Jericho in a trios match at AEW Grand Slam Collision, as the Conglomeration battles the Learning Tree. Briscoe will team with Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly against Jericho, Big Bill & Bryan Keith. In a post on Twitter, Briscoe sent a warning to Jericho before their match.
He wrote: “Chris Jericho recently hit me in the head with a baseball bat. For that, I will be whooping his fucking ass.”
