wrestling / News

Mark Briscoe Set to Make His AEW Collision Debut Tonight

November 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Collision Mark Briscoe 11-04-2023 Image Credit: AEW

– AEW announced that Mark Briscoe will be making his Collision debut later tonight. AEW made the last-minute addition for tonight’s show earlier today, which you can view below. Briscoe recently returned to AEW TV last month after being sidelined with a knee injury.

Tonight’s AEW Collision is being held at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. The show will be broadcast live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox
* Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer
* La Faccion Ingobernable & FTR vs. Gates of Agony, Ricky Starks & Big Bill
* Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura
* The Acclaimed’s AEW World Trios Championship 69 Day Celebration
* Mark Briscoe is at Collision for the first time ever.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Collision, Mark Briscoe, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading