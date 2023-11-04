wrestling / News
Mark Briscoe Set to Make His AEW Collision Debut Tonight
– AEW announced that Mark Briscoe will be making his Collision debut later tonight. AEW made the last-minute addition for tonight’s show earlier today, which you can view below. Briscoe recently returned to AEW TV last month after being sidelined with a knee injury.
Tonight’s AEW Collision is being held at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. The show will be broadcast live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox
* Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer
* La Faccion Ingobernable & FTR vs. Gates of Agony, Ricky Starks & Big Bill
* Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura
* The Acclaimed’s AEW World Trios Championship 69 Day Celebration
* Mark Briscoe is at Collision for the first time ever.
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
LIVE TONIGHT@INTRUSTarena Wichitahttps://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq
8pm ET/7pm CT @tntdrama
13-Time #ROH World Tag Team Champion #MarkBriscoe (@SussexCoChicken) makes his 1st ever Collision Appearance!
Don't miss Saturday Night Collision TONIGHT live on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Ep9FA8YAlp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 4, 2023