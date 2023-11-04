Mark Briscoe Set to Make His AEW Collision Debut Tonight

– AEW announced that Mark Briscoe will be making his Collision debut later tonight. AEW made the last-minute addition for tonight’s show earlier today, which you can view below. Briscoe recently returned to AEW TV last month after being sidelined with a knee injury.

Tonight’s AEW Collision is being held at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. The show will be broadcast live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox

* Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer

* La Faccion Ingobernable & FTR vs. Gates of Agony, Ricky Starks & Big Bill

* Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura

* The Acclaimed’s AEW World Trios Championship 69 Day Celebration

* Mark Briscoe is at Collision for the first time ever.