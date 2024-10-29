Mark Briscoe on How Special It Was to Win the ROH World Title

– During a recent interview with Foundation Radio, former ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe discussing the title earlier this year at ROH Supercard of Honor in Philadelphia. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Briscoe on winning the ROH World Title: “I think sometimes people throw around the word ‘special,’ like special moments. ‘Oh that was so special.’ [Winning the ROH World Championship] was a legit special moment. It was legit like just how everything lined up 11 years to the day of when my brother won the title, in the city of Philadelphia where Ring of Honor started, [and on] the biggest wrestling weekend of the year.”

On how he will always cherish this moment: “To be so close to home, I got dozens of friends and family that just drove two hours up the road. It was a really cool, once-in-a-lifetime moment; it’s something that I always cherish.”

Mark Briscoe lost the title to Chris Jericho last week on AEW Dynamite in a Ladder War. It marked Jericho’s second ROH World Title win and his ninth world title overall for his career, making him Chris “Nueve” Jericho.