Mark Briscoe On Transitioning To a Singles Career, What He Needs To Work On

Mark Briscoe has been learning to compete as a singles wrestler in 2023, and he recently discussed the challenges of making the switch. Briscoe spoke during a K&S WrestleFest signing about moving on in his career as a singles talent following the passing of his brother Jay, and you can see highlights below courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On transitioning to a singles career: “As a rookie singles wrestler, I’m not trying to make excuses because I don’t condone losing. I’m not happy that I lost, ‘Oh, it’s my rookie season so it’s okay that I lost.’ No, it’s not okay that I am losing… I’ve just got to figure out the nuances of singles wrestling as compared to tag team wrestling. Don’t worry, I think 2024, ya’ll going to see big things from Sussex County’s favorite son.

On what he needs to work on as a singles wrestler: “Me and Jay could both be guns blazing 100 miles per hour, because I know once I’ve whopped a sufficient amount of ass, I know I can tag out and get a breather. In a singles match you don’t have that luxury, you don’t have that tag out options so it’s almost like I’ve gotta pace myself. I’ve still gotta whoop that ass, but we’ve gotta keep some gas in the tank.”