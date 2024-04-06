Mark Briscoe Pays Tribute To Jay Following World Title Win At ROH Supercard Of Honor

Mark Briscoe paid tribute to his late brother Jay following his ROH World Championship win at Supercard Of Honor. Briscoe won the World Championship in the main event of Supercard of Honor, and in the post-show media scrum he got emotional when he was asked what he’d say to his brother today.

“I love you, dawg. I love you, dawg,” Mark said (per Fightful). “There are no words, man. It’s just too many coincidences for it to be a coincidence. I wear my faith on my sleeve. God is good. Stuff like this, where the tragedy that happened, you don’t want to go on or get out of bed. Then nights like tonight, this what gives me comfort. It’s what helps me move on. It’s not easy. Nights like tonight make it a whole hell of a lot easier.”

He continued, “I don’t want to sound like a broken record, but there are no words. I love you, dawg. Help me out, be with me. Before he moved on and moved up, when we went out for a match, sometimes there are those nerves and jitters. He’d say, ‘Shit, dawg, all we got to do is go out there, walk out there, and let them balls swing.’ Until we meet again. Just trying to do him proud.”