Mark Briscoe Vows To Fight For His Kids Against Jon Moxley On AEW Dynamite

AEW star Mark Briscoe has cut an intense promo ahead of his singles match against AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on the June 4th edition of AEW Dynamite. This follows Moxley choking Briscoe out during a mixed trios bout on last week’s Dynamite.

In a new social media digital exclusive (per Fightful), Briscoe, Sent a message to Moxley. Here are the highlights:

On what he’s been doing: “Y’all, Monday morning, rise and grind, baby. Salute to the working man, start of the work week. Don’t mind me. I just been scooping chicken like I’ve been doing for the better part of the last three decades. But Monday morning means one thing and one thing alone. It’s only two days till Wednesday when it’s time for me to clock in to my other job. So at this point, Jon Moxley, I’m talking straight to you. Moxley, we started off in a similar fashion in this professional wrestling game. We went through the barbed wire, the light tubes. We’ve been in the Combat Zone. Our careers were on very similar parallel paths at one point. But now, we on a collision course, because Wednesday night, we got Mark Briscoe versus the AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley.”

On what his son asked him: “I came home last week, Thursday morning, and my 5-year-old son, 4-year-old son trailing right behind him, 2-year-old son trailing right behind him, 1-year-old son trailing right behind him, my 5-year-old boy, he said, ‘Daddy, did you quit last night when that man was choking you? Did you quit?’ I said, ‘son, hell no, I ain’t quitting. I will never quit. No matter what, that’s not what we do. We don’t quit. It was a referee stoppage. That happens.’ But now my kids are sitting there questioning me. They doubting me. ‘Daddy, did you quit?’ That hurt my heart more than anything that, more than anything that’s hurt my heart in a long time. I said, ‘no son, we don’t take the easy way out around here.’ That’s what you’ve been doing, man. You’re so tough, you’re so hard, but you can’t do nothing on your own. You got your minions. You got Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Marina Shafir, but I see right through you. You can’t do it on your own. You need somebody to have your back. You don’t do it the hard way. You take the easy way out. Well, Mox, let me tell you something. That’s not what we do around here. That’s not how we do it. That’s not how them boys do it. 23 years, tag team wrestler. 13-plus-time tag team champion. I could have quit the minute that my brother moved on. My brother got up outta here and moved on up. I could’ve quit, I could’ve been done with this. But nah, trying to show my kids that ain’t no quit in me, ain’t no quit in us, that’s not how we do. So Moxley, you can try to take the easy way out all you want, but I’m a do it like a man, and Wednesday night, Imma have the wife line the kids up one by one by one by one in front the TV, they’re gonna watch daddy whoop a man’s ass. You understand what i’m saying? So be ready to man up.”