– While it initially appeared that Warner Bros. Discovery would not change its policy regarding Mark Briscoe, as reported on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, it now looks like WBD has opted to lift the unofficial ban. It was initially reported that Warner Bros. Discovery would not allow Mark Briscoe to join AEW following the passing of his brother. However, Tony Khan announced today that Mark Briscoe will be wrestling on this week’s Dynamite, facing Jay Lethal.

It was previously reported that Warner Bros. Discovery had a ban on The Briscoes appearing on AEW programming due to past homophobic comments Jay Briscoe posted on social media. Based on Khan’s announcement, it appears Warner Bros. Discovery has lifted the previous unofficial ban on Mark Briscoe.

Tony Khan wrote that both Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal requested the matchup to honor Mark’s brother on what would’ve been his 39th birthday tomorrow (Jan. 25). Khan stated, “Requested by both men to celebrate the life + legacy of the late great Jay Briscoe on his 39th birthday, his longtime friend/rival Jay Lethal vs his brother Mark Briscoe.”

Last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite not being more of a tribute to the late Jay Briscoe was reportedly a Warner Bros. Discovery decision, which came under heavy criticism. Briscoe tragically passed away in a car accident last week. Jay Briscoe’s daughters, Jayleigh and Gracie, were both in the accident and suffered severe injuries. They are currently in the hospital recovering.

Tomorrow’s Dynamite match will be Mark Briscoe’s AEW debut. He and his brother Jay were the reigning ROH Tag Team Champions at the time of Jay’s passing.