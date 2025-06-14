wrestling / News

Mark Briscoe vs. Kazuchika Okada Set For AEW Grand Slam Mexico

June 13, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Grand Slam Mexico MB KO Image Credit: AEW

Mark Briscoe will battle Kazuchika Okada at AEW Grand Slam Mexico. Tony Khan confirmed the match on Friday via Twitter, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the show, which takes place next Wednesday, is:

* CMLL World Women’s Championship Match: Zeuxis vs. Mercedes Moné
* MJF vs. Místico
* Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & The Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, Katsuyori & Powerhouse Hobbs
* Bandido, Templario, Atlantis Jr., Brody King, Daniel Garcia & Adam Cole vs. Hechicero, Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander & FTR
* Mark Briscoe vs. Kazuchika Okada

