Mark Briscoe Wins Jay Briscoe Tribute Match On AEW Dynamite

January 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 1-25-23 Mark Briscoe Image Credit: AEW

Mark Briscoe paid tribute to his late brother Jay, winning his debut match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. The main event of tonight’s show saw Mark make his debut on AEW TV, defeating Jay Lethal in a tribute match to his brother who passed away last week at the age of 38.

Following the match, the locker room came out on stage to celebrate Jay’s life. You can see clips from the match below:

