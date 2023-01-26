wrestling / News
Mark Briscoe Wins Jay Briscoe Tribute Match On AEW Dynamite
Mark Briscoe paid tribute to his late brother Jay, winning his debut match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. The main event of tonight’s show saw Mark make his debut on AEW TV, defeating Jay Lethal in a tribute match to his brother who passed away last week at the age of 38.
Following the match, the locker room came out on stage to celebrate Jay’s life. You can see clips from the match below:
Those chops reverberating throughout the Rupp Arena here in Lexington, KY!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/i7FiPmXhSC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 26, 2023
Mark Briscoe @SussexCoChicken flying off the top, driving @TheLethalJay through the table!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/VJxV0Ps6lu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 26, 2023
What a moment ❤️ #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/cR6ChOVoBK
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 26, 2023
For #JayBriscoe ❤️ #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/kAH2hPiAT5
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 26, 2023
