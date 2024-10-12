Mark Briscoe Says His ‘Word of the Day’ AEW Promos ‘Just Happened’

In an interview with Fightful, Mark Briscoe discussed his ‘word of the day’ promo setups in AEW and how they came to be, noting that they ‘just happened.’ He also commented on how relaxed AEW is when it comes to wrestler promos.

He said: “The word of the day is a thing that just happened. It just happened on its own. Sometimes there are multiple words of the day. There wasn’t a word of the day before you asked me that question. At that point, the word of the day is Tomfoolery. Apply it as you will. Everybody in the creative department at AEW is all very respectful of the art of the artist, whoever that may be. There is always suggestions and input, ‘I thought this was cool,’ but it’s never, ‘this is what you must say.’ It’s up to us what to say. It can be critiqued, tweaked, or twerked, but that’s part of the beauty of AEW, having that creative freedom and looseness when it comes to what you do, what you say, who you are, and who your character is.“