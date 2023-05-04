Mark Cuban Comments On Being Put Through A Table By Sheamus In 2009

While answering questions on BlueSky, Mark Cuban spoke about his appearances from WWE, which included being attacked by wrestlers both times. He was hit with an RKO from Randy Orton in 2003, then put through a table by Sheamus in 2009.

He wrote: “WWE has come to me a few times asking me to be part of the show. I did it in 2003 with Randy Orton and the. With Sheamus. I told them I had two rules before I would do it. 1- I got to not someone 2- I got hit. BTW it was a real table and my back hurt for a week lol.“