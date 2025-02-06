wrestling / News
Mark Davis Introduced As Don Callis Family Member On AEW Dynamite
Mark Davis is a member of the Don Callis Family, as revealed on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Callis reveal that the Aussie Open member was part of his stable, saying that he had Davis’ contract due to his having signed Aussie Open as a team. Callis said that Davis, who had been anti-Callis when he returned from injury in November, could either sit at home or come to work and do what Callis told him to do.
Davis faced Will Ospreay on the episode, with Ospreay getting the win.
.@DUNKZILLADavis SOLD OUT!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS and max pic.twitter.com/NZp1pHtDjF
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 6, 2025
With Don Callis in control of his contract, @DUNKZILLADavis has a job to do as #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS and @sportsonmax pic.twitter.com/eIlHalTWJB
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 6, 2025
