Mark Davis Introduced As Don Callis Family Member On AEW Dynamite

Mark Davis is a member of the Don Callis Family, as revealed on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Callis reveal that the Aussie Open member was part of his stable, saying that he had Davis’ contract due to his having signed Aussie Open as a team. Callis said that Davis, who had been anti-Callis when he returned from injury in November, could either sit at home or come to work and do what Callis told him to do.

Davis faced Will Ospreay on the episode, with Ospreay getting the win.