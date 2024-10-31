Mark Davis Returns On AEW Dynamite, Confronts Kyle Fletcher

Mark Davis made his return on this week’s AEW Dynamite to confront Kyle Fletcher. Davis, who has been out of action since last October, made his return to TV on Wednesday’s show when Fletcher called Ospreay out. Davis said that Ospreay wasn’t there and questioned Fletcher about turning on Ospreay. Fletcher said that he did it because he knew the truth about their former stablemate and said that Ospreay has likely forgotten about Davis.

Fletched welcomed Davis into the Don Callis Family but was rebuked by Davis, who said Fletcher destroyed their United Empire and walked off. Fletcher said David would need to make a decision soon.