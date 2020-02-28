Mark Haskins Added To ROH Pure Championship Tournament

Ring of Honor has announced that Mark Haskins has been added to the ROH Pure Championship tournament, joining Rocky Romero, Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, and Doug Williams. The tournament begins on April 10. Here’s a press release:

ROH PURE TITLE TOURNAMENT PARTICIPANT: MARK HASKINS

The tournament to crown the first Ring of Honor Pure Champion since 2006 begins at Pure Excellence on Friday, April 10 in Columbus and Saturday, April 11 in Pittsburgh. Sixteen entrants representing at least six countries will battle to put their names alongside Jay Lethal, Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Nigel McGuinness, Bryan Danielson, and other ROH forefathers who fought by the Pure Rules. The rules gave a distinct flavor to each Pure Rules match: closed-fist punches were illegal and each competitor was allowed three rope breaks to stop submission holds and pinfalls during the match; after that, pinfalls and submission holds on or under the ropes would be legal.

“The Preacher’s Son” Mark Haskins has been on the doorstep of Championship gold in ROH since winning the 2018 International Cup. Haskins has submitted former ROH World Champions Jay Lethal and Dalton Castle, defeated perennial contenders Kenny King and Silas Young, and, as of this announcement, is on a singles winning streak that includes wins against Hallowicked, Alex Shelley, and Bully Ray.

Haskins enters the Pure Championship Tournament as one of its favorites irrespective of the tournament’s rules but the rules play heavy into the hands of Haskins! Haskins’s nearly-inescapable submissions will force his opponents to make a series of split-second decisions including whether they want to try to endure the pain and look for counters or burn precious rope breaks. Haskins’ repertoire will be an instant advantage and will make him one of the toughest outs in the tournament!

ROH PRESENTS PURE EXCELLENCE

NIGHT ONE

FRIDAY, APRIL 10, 2020

BELL TIME: 7:30pm ET

EXPRESS LIVE!

COLUMBUS, OH

NIGHT TWO

SATURDAY, APRIL 11, 2020

BELL TIME: 7:00pm ET

STAGE AE

PITTSBURGH, PA

ALREADY SIGNED TO COMPETE

DOUG WILLIAMS

JONATHAN GRESHAM

ALEX SHELLEY

ROCKY ROMERO

MARK HASKINS