Mark Haskins Officially Signs With ROH

December 20, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Mark Haskins ROH

The speculation and rumor is over, Mark Haskins posted the following on Twitter, announcing that he has officially signed with Ring of Honor. He joins PCO, Brody King, & Bandido as new signings for ROH. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, ROH is hoping to use their NJPW relationship to get regular dates on Will Ospreay, Zack Sabre Jr. and Juice Robinson in 2019.

