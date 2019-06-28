Mark Haskins Recalls Signing With ROH, What Advice He’d Give His Younger Self

– Mark Haskins spoke with Fightful for a new interview discussing his signing with ROH last year and more. Haskins signed with the company in January, but noted that he was in talks with the company from midway through last year. Highlights and the full interview are below:

On when he started negotiating with ROH: “We were in talks from around August of last year to be a part of their UK tour, and they had some slots coming up. We got in touch of a space of a few months, and figured out a deal that benefits both parties, and my contract started in January. We went into Lifeblood straight away. It’s a group of guys who want to break out and make a name for itself and bring back Ring of Honor what it was all about in the first place. I had a couple of different offers on the table that looked exciting, but Ring Of Honor was something I’ve always wanted to do, and when the opportunity came, I jumped at it.”

On what advice he’d give his younger himself: “Don’t be afraid to say no. You look back at experiences like that and you either win or learn. If I hadn’t been through certain things in the past, I wouldn’t be the person and performer I am today.”