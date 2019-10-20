Mark Haskins vs. Matt Taven, Dalton Castle vs. Rampage Brown Set for Honor United on Oct. 27

– ROH Wrestling has announced two new matchups for the upcoming Honor United event on October 27. Former ROH World champion Matt Taven faces Mark Haskins. Also, former champion Dalton Castle faces Rampage Brown. You can check out the full announcement below.

FORMER ROH WORLD CHAMPS BATTLE BRITS IN BOLTON: TAVEN MEETS HASKINS, CASTLE FACES RAMPAGE

Former ROH World Champions Matt Taven and Dalton Castle will compete in singles action on the Honor United UK tour stop in Bolton n Oct. 27 against two of the UK’s top stars.

Taven will take on a man he is quite familiar with in Mark Haskins, while Castle squares off with Rampage Brown for the first time.

The first match between Taven and Haskins happened in May and was for Taven’s ROH World Title. Haskins came within an eyelash of winning the championship before Taven ultimately prevailed. They met again three weeks later in a Defy or Deny Match, and Taven once again came out on top.

Haskins wants to prove that he is every bit as good as Taven, and he wants to do it in front of his countrymen.

Castle and Brown are polar opposites in terms of how they present themselves. Castle is flamboyant and always looking to entertain, while Brown is all business, all the time. Once the bell rings, however, both are incredibly skilled competitors who will do whatever it takes to win.

Who will get their hands raised in these two exciting matches? Join us live in person or streaming for Honor Club to find out!