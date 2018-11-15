wrestling / News
Various News: Goldberg Pays Tribute To Nikita Koloff, Mark Haskins to Work 2019 ROH US Dates, Total Divas Highlights
– Mark Haskins is expected to work several US ROH dates in 2019. [Credit: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter]
– A fan tweeted WWE about a definitive Nikita Koloff collection, leading to Goldberg commenting and praising Koloff…
Goldberg would’ve been Goldberg if there was no Nikita 🙏🏻 https://t.co/kzKXbtncgP
— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) November 15, 2018
Wouldn’t have!!!! https://t.co/3jJ5wpLNvy
— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) November 15, 2018
– Here are highlights from last night’s Total Divas…