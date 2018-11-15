Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Goldberg Pays Tribute To Nikita Koloff, Mark Haskins to Work 2019 ROH US Dates, Total Divas Highlights

November 15, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Mark Haskins ROH

– Mark Haskins is expected to work several US ROH dates in 2019. [Credit: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter]

– A fan tweeted WWE about a definitive Nikita Koloff collection, leading to Goldberg commenting and praising Koloff…

– Here are highlights from last night’s Total Divas…


