wrestling / News

Mark Henry Added To Starrcast II

April 25, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mark Henry

While names like Undertaker and Kurt Angle have been pulled from the event, Starrcast still managed to get another WWE Hall of Famer. The official Twitter account for the event announced that the World’s Strongest Man, Mark Henry, will be a part of the convention. Starrcast II runs on Memorial Day weekend, just before AEW Double or Nothing on May 25 in Las Vegas.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mark Henry, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading