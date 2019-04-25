Mark Henry Added To Starrcast II

While names like Undertaker and Kurt Angle have been pulled from the event, Starrcast still managed to get another WWE Hall of Famer. The official Twitter account for the event announced that the World’s Strongest Man, Mark Henry, will be a part of the convention. Starrcast II runs on Memorial Day weekend, just before AEW Double or Nothing on May 25 in Las Vegas.

This Superstarr has legitimately staked claim to being The World’s Strongest Man. He’s a former World Champion and is a Hall of Famer.#Starrcast II is proud to welcome @TheMarkHenry to Las Vegas, Memorial Day Weekend! Gold bracelets on sale now: https://t.co/VShyAsTu00 pic.twitter.com/G7Lkc2kvI7 — #StarrcastOnFITE (@StarrcastEvents) April 24, 2019