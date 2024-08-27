– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry commented on Bryan Danielson winning the AEW World Title last Sunday at AEW All In: London 2024 and how AEW should open Dynamite with Danielson tomorrow. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry on how AEW Dynamite should open: “The opening segment, you see the cars pull up. You see Will Ospreay’s car pull up. He do a walk. You see Bryan Danielson’s car pull up and they do a walk. Then you go into the show. Then later on, you have Bryan Danielson walk into the ring to address his victory, and who does he pass on the way that he shakes his hand? Will Ospreay. It’s called giving him the rub. You say, ‘When I’m gone, you’re gonna hold this title for a long time.'”

On how it could set up a match between Danielson and Ospreay: “I gave both of them the light and that’s how you produce a match and a show when you’re trying to feature someone that won, but they’re not ‘The Guy’ yet.”

Danielson announced at the post-show media scrum for All In that he will be appearing on tomorrow night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Tomorrow’s show is being held at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.