Mark Henry, Jungle Boy vs. Kenny Omega Set for Next Two AEW Dynamite Episodes

AEW has announced matches and segments for this week’s Dynamite in the wake of Double or Nothing, as well as a World Title match in two weeks. During Sunday’s PPV, it was announced that Jungle Boy will get his AEW World Championship match that he earned by winning the Casino Battle Royale against Kenny Omega on the June 11th episode of Dynamite.

In addition, the following matches and segments were announced for this coming Friday’s episode:

* Bullrope Match: Dustin Rhodes vs. Nick Comoroto

* Young Bucks vs. PAC & Penta El Zero M

* Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson vs. QT Marshall & Anthony Ogogo

* Mark Henry speaks

* Britt Baker championship celebration