Mark Henry On Which Talents Have Stood Out To Him On AEW Roster, Jade Cargill’s ‘Superstar’ Potential

In a recent interview on the Battleground podcast, Mark Henry discussed which talents have stood out to him on the AEW roster, Jade Cargill’s potential, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Mark Henry on wanting to compete with top wrestling commentators when he debuts on AEW Rampage: “I’ll be on my way to Garland, jamming the whole way, listening to old wrestling matches and just listening to the commentators. That’s what I’ve been doing lately because I will be in this new show called Rampage on AEW and we’re gonna be on Fridays. I wanna be the best commentator there is. I wanna compete with Jim Ross. I wanna compete with Michael Cole. I wanna compete with Pat McAfee. We’re gonna have a good time doing it. I think the fans are gonna come away from it seeing Mark Henry a little bit differently.”

On what he’s looking for with new talent he wants to bring in to AEW: “I want people that love pro wrestling – I mean that just live and die by it. Seventeen hours of wrestling a week, and it’s not enough for me. I’m on the air up to seven hours a week talking about wrestling. I talk about wrestling with my kids. Wrestling is my life. I want somebody like that first. Secondly, I want people that walk in the room, and people go, ‘Oh my God, who’s that? I don’t know who they are but wow. Oh man, they’re holding court. Let me walk over and hear what they’re saying.’ I want people to dominate a room when they walk in it. Those people will be easy to train to be pro wrestlers.”

On some of the talents that have stood out on the AEW roster: I’ve had a lot of surprises. I really like Will Hobbs’ work ethic. He’s a sponge and wants to learn and wants to be better. Darby Allin, Ricky Starks, Ethan Page are people I talk to on a regular basis. Max Caster – talented, talented. Anthony Bowens – The Acclaimed is one of my favorites.”

On Jade Cargill’s potential: “Jade is going to be a superstar. I’ve told her recently, I said, ‘You’re me. You are a star, you are a celebrity. Without a doubt, she will do all of it. She’s going to have to get to the point where she can wake up at 4 in the morning and if somebody grabs her in a headlock, she’ll know exactly what to do. In this industry, there is a lot to learn, and if you want to learn it at a good clip, but you don’t want to learn so fast that you get injured and that’s kind of the thing. She has tried to do things she probably shouldn’t be doing yet and she has gotten injured. So we’re going to slow down, work on the fundamentals, and let her evolve. It took me three years, and she’s been in it less than one. So the Jade Cargill that we’re going to get in three years is going to be one of the main event players on the show. She is already ‘must-see TV,’ but we’ll be talking about her like we talked about Kenny Omega in three years.”

