Mark Henry Says AEW’s Success Outweighs The Company’s Failures

Speaking recently on the A to Z Podcast, Mark Henry offered his perspective on the achievements of AEW and how the company has managed to build its brand (via Wrestling Inc). Henry explained that, despite the relatively short tenure of the promotion, AEW has managed to find more success in its pursued opportunities than otherwise. You can find a highlight from Henry on the subject and watch the interview below.

On AEW’s track record to date: “I think AEW being younger, they have missed the boat on some things, but they’ve had way more success than failure. I mean way more — like Darby Allin is one of my favorite wrestlers in the world, they doing the right thing with bringing Nick Wayne in and letting him develop over a period of time, the Women’s Division is starting to you know, really push again. They had a big push a year-and-a-half ago and now it’s starting to bubble again because everybody’s healthy, thank god. Just watching the development of the new shows, watching ROH come back to life, and ‘Collision’ being added.”