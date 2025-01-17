Mark Henry Wishes AEW Talent Would Listen To Dustin Rhodes, Recalls Talking With Talent There

Mark Henry wishes that some of the AEW roster would listen to Dustin Rhodes, noting that he tried talking to them until he was “blue in the face.” Henry spoke briefly about his time as a coach in AEW on Busted Open Radio and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On which coach talent should listen to in AEW: “I wish they would listen to Dustin Rhodes, but Dustin Rhodes, he don’t own the company, so they’re going to listen to the boss [Tony Khan].”

On trying to talk to the talent during his time there: “I was blue in the face. You can say whatever you want to, and it’s not a knock, it’s the truth. There’s people that I helped, and I helped the company after I left. There’s people there that’ll tell you right now, because they work there, and they wouldn’t be there without me. I put them in place. I know what I’m doing.”