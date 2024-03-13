Mark Henry Advocates For AEW-WWE Working Relationship, Wants Dustin Rhodes At Wrestlemania 40

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Mark Henry suggested that AEW and WWE should work together, especially if it means Dustin Rhodes can appear at Wrestlemania 40. Rhodes is currently contracted to AEW, but is a big part of the ‘story’ his brother Cody looks to finish at Wrestlemania.

Henry said: “Well, we definitely needed to see it. And as far as there being an opportunity for a working relationship, which Triple H said a year and change ago, that they’re open for a working relationship with AEW. It’s yet to be seen, but they were open for it. This is the time, if you ever were going to do it, try to get it done, you’ve got four weeks.“