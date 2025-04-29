– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry discussed Masha Slamovich vs. Tessa Blanchard for the TNA Knockouts World Title last Sunday at TNA Rebellion 2025. Slamovich beat Blanchard to retain her title. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Henry on how the crowd reacted to Tessa Blanchard: “At one point, Bully, I saw people in the crowd, visibly, arms folded, looking like, ‘I’m not going to respond.’ In a case like that, if you want to have a career at the high level, you have to lobby to have one,” said Henry. “You have to make atonements and get the people that were affected in your problem, to say, ‘Hey, this is legit. This person is trying to go forward with life, and we both have really come to an agreement, we’ve come to an understanding that life is better when everybody is happy and not just one person, and you’ve got to get out of your own space, and just because you feel some kind of way, don’t mean you should say it.'”

Mark Henry on Tessa Blanchard: “I think she’s a really good wrestler. I never had no issues with her. But the issues that she had is beyond me. The issues that she’s having is that people don’t have faith in her as a person, not as a wrestler. She wrestles as good as anybody in the world.”

Henry on why Blanchard won’t make it into the Hall of Fame: “I hope they will [appreciate her] one day because the talent is undeniable. There’s been a couple of really, really elite football players and they got injured one or two years, maybe three years into their career, and they’re never going to the Hall of Fame. They don’t have enough of a sample size in their career to go to the Hall of Fame.”