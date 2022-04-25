Mark Henry and Bully Ray Think Charlotte Flair Should Start Wrestling Men

During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via SportsKeeda), Bully Ray and Mark Henry both said that they think Charlotte Flair needs to switch to wrestling men. They praised a segment in which she put the Figure 8 submission on Drew Gulak. Here are highlights:

Henry on how it could help her as a heel: “She has the potential to eclipse Ric if she’s allowed to wrestle men and have a run doing that and then going back to women’s wrestling and being the ultimate heel, like, ‘I left y’all because y’all beneath me,.’ That can be, you know, another 10 years of her dominance that can make people only think that when you hear the name ‘Flair’ that you think Charlotte.”

Bully on Flair tapping out more men: “I love the fact that she put the figure eight on a man last night. I want Charlotte to wrestle men. As the matter of fact moving into this match, you know, put the figure eight on two more guys, three more guys, have guys tapping out left and right.”